Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brigade Group acquires prime land of 2.25 acres in Secunderabad

Brigade Group acquires prime land of 2.25 acres in Secunderabad

Image
Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 1:05 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

For a premium residential project with an estimated gross development value of Rs 650 cr

Brigade Group has signed an agreement to acquire a prime land parcel of 2.25 acres in Secunderabad. This strategic acquisition, which will be executed via outright purchase paves the way for a high-quality residential development with premium living space. The project has an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately Rs 650 crore.

Commenting on the development, Amar Mysore, Executive Director, Brigade Enterprises Ltd., said, "This agreement is part of our focus on identifying and acquiring land in high growth corridors. It reinforces our commitment to deliver residential spaces that enhance the urban landscape of the region. It is in perfect alignment with our strategic growth plans to expand our footprint across Telangana. This land parcel conforms to Brigade's high standards for location potential and development viability. This land parcel will be developed in line with the company's philosophy of creating holistic living environments and will feature a specifically curated selection of modern amenities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Godrej Properties acquires 8.5 acre land parcel in Mahalunge, Pune

Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit rises 126.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Classic Filaments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Smiths & Founders (India) standalone net profit declines 35.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story