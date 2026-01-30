Brigade Group acquires prime land of 2.25 acres in Secunderabad

For a premium residential project with an estimated gross development value of Rs 650 cr

Brigade Group has signed an agreement to acquire a prime land parcel of 2.25 acres in Secunderabad. This strategic acquisition, which will be executed via outright purchase paves the way for a high-quality residential development with premium living space. The project has an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately Rs 650 crore.

Commenting on the development, Amar Mysore, Executive Director, Brigade Enterprises Ltd., said, "This agreement is part of our focus on identifying and acquiring land in high growth corridors. It reinforces our commitment to deliver residential spaces that enhance the urban landscape of the region. It is in perfect alignment with our strategic growth plans to expand our footprint across Telangana. This land parcel conforms to Brigade's high standards for location potential and development viability. This land parcel will be developed in line with the company's philosophy of creating holistic living environments and will feature a specifically curated selection of modern amenities.