Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.27% to Rs 58.39 crore

Net loss of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.27% to Rs 58.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 49.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.58.3949.37-1.950.41-0.201.05-1.130.13-1.050.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News