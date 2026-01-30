Smiths & Founders (India) standalone net profit declines 35.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.59% to Rs 3.40 crore

Net profit of Smiths & Founders (India) declined 35.14% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.59% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.403.2211.7613.660.400.430.330.370.240.37

