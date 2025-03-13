Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brigade Group launches premium residential project 'Ebony' in Devanahalli

Brigade Group launches premium residential project 'Ebony' in Devanahalli

Image
Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Brigade Group has launched a premium residential project, Ebony at Brigade Orchards. Ebony at Brigade Orchards is a joint venture residential project located in the serene and rapidly developing neighbourhood of Devanahalli. It is a part of the sprawling 135-acre Brigade Orchard township and comprises 230 residential units spread across four residential blocks, with a total development area of 0.5 million square feet and an estimated revenue potential of over Rs 380 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MPIDC allots 113 acre land to Shakti Pumps' subsidiary for setting up solar cell manufacturing unit

PETRONAS continues as the title sponsor of TVS Racing for next 3 years

Sensex slips 200 pts, Nifty ends below 22,400; NSE VIX drops 3%

Gensol Engg board OKs fund raising, stock split; stock drops 55% in 13 days

Passenger vehicle sales rise 2% in February, upcoming festivities likely to drive demand: SIAM

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story