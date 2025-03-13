Brigade Group launches premium residential project 'Ebony' in Devanahalli

Brigade Group has launched a premium residential project, Ebony at Brigade Orchards. Ebony at Brigade Orchards is a joint venture residential project located in the serene and rapidly developing neighbourhood of Devanahalli. It is a part of the sprawling 135-acre Brigade Orchard township and comprises 230 residential units spread across four residential blocks, with a total development area of 0.5 million square feet and an estimated revenue potential of over Rs 380 crore.

