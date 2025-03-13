Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MPIDC allots 113 acre land to Shakti Pumps' subsidiary for setting up solar cell manufacturing unit

Shakti Pumps (India) announced that the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) has sanctioned 113 Acre land to our wholly owned subsidiary company i.e. Shakti Energy Solutions. This land is located at Smart Industrial Township, Sector - 7, Pithampur, Dist. Dhar (M.P.). This land will be utilized for setting up a solar cell and PV module manufacturing facility, using wafers as input material.

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

