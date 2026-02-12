Associate Sponsors

Brigade Group lays foundation stone for WTC at Technopark Phase 1, Kazhakkottam

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 10:17 AM IST
Brigade Group today conducted the foundation stone laying ceremony along with Bhoomi puja for its flagship World Trade Center (WTC) at Technopark Phase I, Kazhakkottam. The WTC will consist of 20 floors, plus ground and four basements and will come up alongside a high end 237 room business hotel by Mariott International. Designed to serve as a global business hub, the WTC aims to enhance the local IT ecosystem and attract international investment to the capital.

The company also inaugurated Brigade Square, a 1.85 lakh sq. ft. IT building located near Technopark's Park Centre.

The company also plans to construct a third tower comprising 1 million square feet at the existing WTC at Infopark Kochi.

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

