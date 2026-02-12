Lenskart Solutions zooms after Q3 PAT rises over 3x YoY to Rs 132.7 crore

Lenskart Solutions surged 11.35% to Rs 519.30 after the company reported 237.9% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 132.7 crore on a 37.4% rise in revenue to Rs 2,307.7 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

While EBITDA improved by 90.6% to Rs 462.4 crore, EBITDA margin expanded by 550 basis points YoY to 20.0% in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 178.4 crore, up by _ % from Rs 19.2 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

The company has performed 6.3 million eye tests (up 53.8% YoY) and the total number of eyewear units sold added up to 8.9 million (up 29.7% YoY) in Q3 FY26,