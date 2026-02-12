Pace Digitek to set up 250 MW solar PV power project for KREDL

Pace Digitek has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Karnataka Renewable Energy Development (KREDL), a Government of Karnataka Undertaking, for the development of a renewable energy project at Pavagada Solar Park.

The project involves setting up a 250 MW Solar PV Power Project integrated with a 250 MW / 1,100 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Ryapte, located within the Pavagada Solar Park, Karnataka.

This project, awarded under a tariff-based competitive bidding process (Tranche I), is designed to supply peak power and optimize grid utilization in Karnataka. The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has adopted an interim tariff of Rs. 5.51 per unit with Viability Gap Funding (VGF) for a tenure of 25 years in accordance with the PPA.