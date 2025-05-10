Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bright Brothers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.84 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bright Brothers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.84 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 30.58% to Rs 85.49 crore

Net profit of Bright Brothers reported to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.58% to Rs 85.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 8.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.27% to Rs 335.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 244.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales85.4965.47 31 335.86244.67 37 OPM %8.595.83 -8.523.79 - PBDT5.192.32 124 21.484.25 405 PBT2.31-0.22 LP 10.91-4.70 LP NP1.84-0.22 LP 8.49-4.77 LP

First Published: May 10 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

