Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit declines 52.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.87% to Rs 502.35 croreNet profit of Seshasayee Paper & Boards declined 52.38% to Rs 27.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.87% to Rs 502.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 539.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 59.68% to Rs 109.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 270.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.63% to Rs 1754.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1801.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
