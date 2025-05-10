Mangalam Cement standalone net profit declines 2.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.00% to Rs 502.90 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Cement declined 2.14% to Rs 16.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.00% to Rs 502.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 437.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.55% to Rs 45.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.58% to Rs 1680.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1725.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

502.90437.311680.991725.4810.7710.429.3711.7348.2947.83148.62173.3326.9729.0569.9899.1216.9117.2845.0659.72

