Mangalam Cement standalone net profit declines 2.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 15.00% to Rs 502.90 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Cement declined 2.14% to Rs 16.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.00% to Rs 502.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 437.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.55% to Rs 45.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.58% to Rs 1680.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1725.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales502.90437.31 15 1680.991725.48 -3 OPM %10.7710.42 -9.3711.73 - PBDT48.2947.83 1 148.62173.33 -14 PBT26.9729.05 -7 69.9899.12 -29 NP16.9117.28 -2 45.0659.72 -25

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 10 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

