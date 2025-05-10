Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AYM Syntex consolidated net profit declines 89.56% in the March 2025 quarter

AYM Syntex consolidated net profit declines 89.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 3.55% to Rs 360.62 crore

Net profit of AYM Syntex declined 89.56% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.55% to Rs 360.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 373.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 472.91% to Rs 11.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.63% to Rs 1489.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1358.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales360.62373.89 -4 1489.001358.16 10 OPM %7.4010.75 -7.937.43 - PBDT20.4432.14 -36 81.3765.83 24 PBT4.5617.39 -74 19.367.92 144 NP2.0219.35 -90 11.632.03 473

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit declines 52.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Akshar Spintex reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mangalam Cement standalone net profit declines 2.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Apollo Pipes consolidated net profit rises 45.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 68.78% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 10 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story