AYM Syntex consolidated net profit declines 89.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.55% to Rs 360.62 croreNet profit of AYM Syntex declined 89.56% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.55% to Rs 360.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 373.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 472.91% to Rs 11.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.63% to Rs 1489.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1358.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
