Mangalam Organics consolidated net profit rises 109.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.52% to Rs 149.79 croreNet profit of Mangalam Organics rose 109.80% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.52% to Rs 149.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 193.71% to Rs 12.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.39% to Rs 530.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 493.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
