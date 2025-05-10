Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Akshar Spintex reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Akshar Spintex reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.46% to Rs 30.58 crore

Net loss of Akshar Spintex reported to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 36.46% to Rs 30.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 33.26% to Rs 116.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 174.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales30.5848.13 -36 116.77174.96 -33 OPM %-2.714.86 --2.084.42 - PBDT-0.112.65 PL -1.249.36 PL PBT-1.271.53 PL -5.885.02 PL NP-1.140.96 PL -4.453.46 PL

