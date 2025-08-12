ADC India Communications standalone net profit declines 28.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.17% to Rs 45.04 crore

Net profit of ADC India Communications declined 28.59% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.17% to Rs 45.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.45.0448.5213.1417.546.719.376.669.324.976.96

