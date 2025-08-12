Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ADC India Communications standalone net profit declines 28.59% in the June 2025 quarter

ADC India Communications standalone net profit declines 28.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 7.17% to Rs 45.04 crore

Net profit of ADC India Communications declined 28.59% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.17% to Rs 45.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales45.0448.52 -7 OPM %13.1417.54 -PBDT6.719.37 -28 PBT6.669.32 -29 NP4.976.96 -29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ingersoll-Rand (India) standalone net profit declines 4.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Abbott India standalone net profit rises 11.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Hindustan Aeronautics Q1 PAT slides 4% YoY to Rs 1,384 cr

Pix Transmission Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Marksans Pharma Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story