Brightcom Group consolidated net profit declines 47.10% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.19% to Rs 1302.79 crore

Net profit of Brightcom Group declined 47.10% to Rs 186.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 352.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 28.19% to Rs 1302.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1814.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1302.791814.1425.9430.36337.97549.82265.96483.30186.29352.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News