Aptech spurts after bagging multi-year project from State Government body.

Aptech surged 10.21% to Rs 194.25 after the company received letter of intent (LoI) from the State Government Body to conduct computer based online examination for 3 years.

The company said that the project has specific terms and conditions, statement of work, respective deliverables, service level agreement, payment terms etc.

The project value will be based on number of candidates X rate per candidate. However, the number of candidates will be ascertained based on periodical work order from the said body and thereafter the project value will be determined and accordingly intimated, the company stated in regulatory filing.

Aptech is a pioneer in the non-formal vocational training business in the country with a significant global presence. It has effectively ventured into diverse sectors ranging from IT training, media & entertainment, retail & aviation, beauty & wellness, banking & finance, and preschool segment amongst others. Under Individual Training, Aptech offers career and professional training through its multi brands - Arena Animation, Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity (MAAC), LakmAcademy powered by Aptech, Aptech Learning, Aptech Aviation Academy, and Aptech International Preschool.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 51.84% to Rs 5.50 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 11.42 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 15.72% YoY to Rs 126.49 core during the quarter.

