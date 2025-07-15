Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brightcom Group improves its ranking in Pixalate's Seller Trust Index (Mobile SSP category )

Brightcom Group improves its ranking in Pixalate's Seller Trust Index (Mobile SSP category )

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Brightcom Group has recorded a significant improvement in its rankings across multiple geographies as per Pixalate's Seller Trust Index (STI) in the Mobile SSP (Supply-Side Platform) category.

Brightcom's improved positions in the Mobile SSP category reflect enhanced trust, transparency, and performance in global markets.

Key country-level highlights include: - 6th in China - 10th in Spain - 14th in Ireland - 14th in Japan - 15th in France - 17th in Switzerland.

These improvements across APAC and EMEA regions reflect Brightcom Group's ongoing focus on quality inventory, traffic integrity, and sustainable advertising practices.

The company added, "This recognition reaffirms our position as a reliable and trusted partner in the global digital advertising ecosystem. "

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

