Investment & Precision Castings wins order from PLR Systems

Investment & Precision Castings has been awarded a contract by PLR Systems for the supply of precision investment castings components for the defense sector.

PLR Systems is a joint venture between the Adani Group and Israel Weapon Industries (IWI), specializing in manufacturing small arms and associated defense equipment. This entity is known for producing renowned weapons such as the TAVOR Assault Rifle, X95 Assault Rifle, GALIL Sniper Rifle, NEGEV Light Machine Gun, and UZI Sub Machine Gun, which are extensively used by the Indian Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces.

