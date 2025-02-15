Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Panacea Biotec reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.52 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:49 AM IST
Sales rise 8.63% to Rs 163.49 crore

Net profit of Panacea Biotec reported to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.63% to Rs 163.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 150.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales163.49150.50 9 OPM %4.87-0.10 -PBDT10.594.68 126 PBT1.61-4.43 LP NP4.52-2.28 LP

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

