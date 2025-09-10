Blue Cloud Softech Solutions to acquire defense tech company - 3P Vision

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL) has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire 3P Vision, a defense technology company renowned for its deep-tech expertise in AI, drones, and integrated surveillance systems.

Through this acquisition, BCSSL aims to significantly enhance India's defense and national security technology landscape by integrating 3P Vision's advanced perimeter surveillance, autonomous drone response systems, and AI-powered monitoring platforms into its portfolio.

3P Vision's solutions have already demonstrated successful field deployment, with capabilities such as: ?? AI-enabled surveillance cameras for real-time risk detection and predictive monitoring. Autonomous drones equipped with payload delivery and live threat neutralization. Multi-sensor integration including radar, ground sensors, and smart optics for uninterrupted situational awareness. Tethered drone technology to overcome jamming and GPS denial, ensuring mission continuity in complex environments.