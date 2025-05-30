Howard Hotels standalone net profit rises 2550.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.67% to Rs 4.80 croreNet profit of Howard Hotels rose 2550.00% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 54.74% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.89% to Rs 16.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
