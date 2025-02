Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 4.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.48% to Rs 4463.30 crore

Net profit of Britannia Industries rose 4.55% to Rs 581.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 556.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.48% to Rs 4463.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4191.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4463.304191.8318.8819.56860.76839.22778.38761.13581.69556.39

