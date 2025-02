Muthoot Microfin standalone net profit declines 96.95% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.04% to Rs 680.78 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Microfin declined 96.95% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 124.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 18.04% to Rs 680.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 576.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.680.78576.7637.1163.8616.00139.065.06129.843.80124.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News