PG Electroplast consolidated net profit rises 106.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 81.94% to Rs 967.69 crore

Net profit of PG Electroplast rose 106.15% to Rs 39.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 19.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 81.94% to Rs 967.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 531.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.967.69531.888.807.8969.9637.2753.5725.9939.5419.18

