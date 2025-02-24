Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Telecommunication index decreasing 59.52 points or 2.27% at 2557.51 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Tejas Networks Ltd (down 4.9%), Bharti Hexacom Ltd (down 3.68%),Suyog Telematics Ltd (down 3.64%),ITI Ltd (down 3.2%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 2.95%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 2.69%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 2.41%), Route Mobile Ltd (down 2.12%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 2.08%), and HFCL Ltd (down 1.99%).

On the other hand, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.79%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.22%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 537.96 or 1.17% at 45318.04.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 164.79 points or 1.18% at 13850.65.

The Nifty 50 index was down 262.95 points or 1.15% at 22532.95.

The BSE Sensex index was down 908.25 points or 1.21% at 74402.81.

On BSE,1144 shares were trading in green, 2790 were trading in red and 189 were unchanged.

