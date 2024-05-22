Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Britannia Industries Ltd gains for third straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 1:33 PM IST
Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 5265.15, up 1.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.44% in last one year as compared to a 23% jump in NIFTY and a 13.41% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Britannia Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5265.15, up 1.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 22567.6. The Sensex is at 74079.36, up 0.17%. Britannia Industries Ltd has added around 9.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54969.25, up 1.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5258.7, up 1.11% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd is up 16.44% in last one year as compared to a 23% jump in NIFTY and a 13.41% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 59.88 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: May 22 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

