Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Energy Solutions Ltd soars 1.37%, up for fifth straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd soars 1.37%, up for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 1075.95, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.96% in last one year as compared to a 22.96% spurt in NIFTY and a 71.76% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1075.95, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 22561.15. The Sensex is at 74053.66, up 0.14%. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has risen around 2.47% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40971.05, up 0.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 199.11 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd soars 0.37%, rises for fifth straight session

MRF Ltd soars 1.45%, gains for fifth straight session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 1.47%, gains for fifth straight session

Gland Pharma Ltd soars 0.73%, up for fifth straight session

Adani Green Energy Ltd spurts 0.34%, up for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd spurts 0.84%, rises for fifth straight session

INR holds around three week high against US dollar, sliding crude oil helps

Zydus receives USFDA approval for Theophylline ER Tablets

Spicejet gains after Delhi high court dictates to seek refund worth Rs 450 cr from Kalanithi Maran

Pushpsons Industries standalone net profit rises 6.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story