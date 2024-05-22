Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd spurts 0.84%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 132.7, up 0.84% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 62.92% in last one year as compared to a 22.96% spurt in NIFTY and a 66.35% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 132.7, up 0.84% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 22561.15. The Sensex is at 74053.66, up 0.14%. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has risen around 4.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23353.75, down 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 167.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 124.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 133.05, up 0.76% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up 62.92% in last one year as compared to a 22.96% spurt in NIFTY and a 66.35% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 135.52 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: May 22 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

