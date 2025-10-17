KPI Green Energy receives LoAs for 200 MW solar project worth Rs 696.50 cr

KPI Green Energy has received three distinct Letters of Award (LOAs) from SJVN (A Government of India Enterprise) for a major 200 MW (AC) Solar Power Project at the GIPCL Renewable Energy Park, Khavda, Gujarat.

The project encompasses a full-scope EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) package followed by a long-term Operation & Maintenance (O&M) contract.

First Contract: Supply of all Plant and Equipment at site (Rs 486.89 crore)

Second Contract: Erection, Testing, Commissioning, Civil & Structural Works (Rs 178.27 crore)

Third Contract: Comprehensive Operation & Maintenance (Rs 31.34 crore)

