KPI Green Energy receives LoAs for 200 MW solar project worth Rs 696.50 cr

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
KPI Green Energy has received three distinct Letters of Award (LOAs) from SJVN (A Government of India Enterprise) for a major 200 MW (AC) Solar Power Project at the GIPCL Renewable Energy Park, Khavda, Gujarat.

The project encompasses a full-scope EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) package followed by a long-term Operation & Maintenance (O&M) contract.

First Contract: Supply of all Plant and Equipment at site (Rs 486.89 crore)

Second Contract: Erection, Testing, Commissioning, Civil & Structural Works (Rs 178.27 crore)

Third Contract: Comprehensive Operation & Maintenance (Rs 31.34 crore)

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

