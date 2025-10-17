Muthoot Finance Ltd up for five straight sessions

Muthoot Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 3373.7, up 3.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 71.36% in last one year as compared to a 3.63% gain in NIFTY and a 15.15% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Muthoot Finance Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3373.7, up 3.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 25756.4. The Sensex is at 84034.43, up 0.68%. Muthoot Finance Ltd has added around 14.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27381.2, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.7 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3362.9, up 2.68% on the day. Muthoot Finance Ltd is up 71.36% in last one year as compared to a 3.63% gain in NIFTY and a 15.15% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.