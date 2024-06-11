Home / Markets / Capital Market News / City Union Bank Ltd soars 1.14%, gains for fifth straight session

City Union Bank Ltd soars 1.14%, gains for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 1:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 149.35, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.01% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% jump in NIFTY and a 9.96% jump in the Nifty Private Bank.

City Union Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 149.35, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23337.55. The Sensex is at 76691.49, up 0.26%. City Union Bank Ltd has slipped around 0.53% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24684.9, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 149.55, up 1.18% on the day. City Union Bank Ltd is up 20.01% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% jump in NIFTY and a 9.96% jump in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 10.77 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

City Union Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

City Union Bank Ltd spurts 1.51%, up for third straight session

City Union Bank Ltd spurts 2.7%

City Union Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

City Union Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

Bank of India spurts 0.01%, gains for fifth straight session

Canara Bank soars 0.97%, gains for fifth straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd spurts 0.12%, gains for fifth straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd soars 0.57%, gains for fifth straight session

Gland Pharma Ltd gains for fifth session

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story