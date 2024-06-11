City Union Bank Ltd soars 1.14%, gains for fifth straight session

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 149.35, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.01% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% jump in NIFTY and a 9.96% jump in the Nifty Private Bank.

City Union Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 149.35, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23337.55. The Sensex is at 76691.49, up 0.26%. City Union Bank Ltd has slipped around 0.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24684.9, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 149.55, up 1.18% on the day. City Union Bank Ltd is up 20.01% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% jump in NIFTY and a 9.96% jump in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 10.77 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

