Canara Bank soars 0.97%, gains for fifth straight session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 122.21, up 0.97% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 94.05% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% jump in NIFTY and a 81.59% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Canara Bank is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 122.21, up 0.97% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23337.55. The Sensex is at 76691.49, up 0.26%. Canara Bank has gained around 11.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has gained around 5.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7333.85, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 233.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 618.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 122.65, up 1.2% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 7.55 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

