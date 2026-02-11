Britannia Industries rises after Q3 profit climbs 17% YoY

Britannia Industries gained 3.77% to Rs 6,095.40 after reporting steady growth in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

On a consolidated basis, net profit stood at Rs 679.96 crore in Q3 FY26, up 16.89% YoY from Rs 581.69 crore in Q3 FY25. On a sequential basis, profit rose 3.89% from Rs 654.47 crore in Q2 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 9.45% YoY to Rs 4,885.23 crore, compared with Rs 4,463.30 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, revenue grew 2.80% from Rs 4,752.17 crore.

Profit before tax rose 18.07% YoY to Rs 919.03 crore from Rs 778.38 crore in Q3 FY25. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, PBT increased 4.01% from Rs 883.62 crore.

Total expenditure stood at Rs 3,992.49 crore, up 6.47% YoY, while increasing 2.65% sequentially. Raw material consumption rose marginally by 1.26% YoY to Rs 2,662.98 crore. Employee expenses more than doubled, increasing 102.86% YoY to Rs 214.73 crore, while interest costs declined 25.38% YoY to Rs 33.25 crore. Depreciation increased 2.59% YoY to Rs 84.51 crore. Management said the 9.5% revenue growth alongside 17% profit growth indicates a return to healthy expansion, supported by strong momentum in biscuits and adjacent categories, as well as a relatively stable commodity environment. The company noted that while the biscuit industry remains in a stabilization phase following the GST rate reduction, the business recorded around 12% growth in November and December, driven by sustained media investments and portfolio innovations such as the 50-50 Dipped range, Veg cake variants and Doodh Marie Gold.