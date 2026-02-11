Gujarat State Petronet Ltd spurts 0.21%, gains for fifth straight session

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is quoting at Rs 314, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.56% in last one year as compared to a 12.44% jump in NIFTY and a 16.08% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 314, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25911.2. The Sensex is at 84112.36, down 0.19%. Gujarat State Petronet Ltd has gained around 2.48% in last one month.