Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat State Petronet Ltd spurts 0.21%, gains for fifth straight session

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd spurts 0.21%, gains for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is quoting at Rs 314, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.56% in last one year as compared to a 12.44% jump in NIFTY and a 16.08% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 314, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25911.2. The Sensex is at 84112.36, down 0.19%. Gujarat State Petronet Ltd has gained around 2.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36671, down 0.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 24.92 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

M&M gains after Q3 PAT jumps 33% YoY to Rs 3,931 cr

Avantel rises after bagging Rs 123-cr order from NewSpace India

Mahindra & Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 46.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Pushpsons Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Castle Traders reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story