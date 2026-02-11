Avantel rises after bagging Rs 123-cr order from NewSpace India

Avantel advanced 4.95% to Rs 158 after the company said that it has secured an order worth Rs 122.58 crore from NewSpace India for the supply of S/X-band with Ka-band-ready full-motion antennas.

The contract, covering supply, installation, and commissioning, is scheduled for completion by August 2027. Key terms include a 2.5% security deposit and a 0.5% performance bank guarantee. The order has been awarded by a domestic entity.

Avantel is engaged in the business of designing, developing, and maintaining wireless and satellite communication products, defence electronics, radar systems, and the development of network management software applications for its customers, mainly from the aerospace and defence sectors.