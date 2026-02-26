Associate Sponsors

British Pound continues to sustain above 1.3500 mark, FTSE100 hits record high

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
British Pound continues to sustain above 1.3500 mark amid soaring UK equities. The GBP/USD pair is lingering near one-week high of 1.3550. The FTSE 100 index surged to a fresh record high in last session as investors reacted to firm earnings from major banking stocks. Gains in commodity and financial sectors also boosted the sentiments. On NSE, GBP/INR futures are currently quoting at 123.39, up 0.21% on the day.

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

