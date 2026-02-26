Indices trade with moderate losses; realty shares extent losses for 4th day

The frontline equity benchmarks trade with limited losses in the mid-afternoon trade amid a shift toward a risk-off sentiment. The Nifty traded below the 25,450 mark after hitting a day's high of 25,572.95 in early afternoon trade.

Realty shares extended losses for the fourth consecutive trading session.

At 14:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 155.38 points or 0.19% to 82,120.69. The Nifty 50 index fell 47.10 points or 0.18% to 25,435.90.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.17% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.14%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,921 shares rose and 2,136 shares fell. A total of 202 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index fell 0.42% to 793.50. The index fell 3.31% in the four consecutive trading sessions. Lodha Developers (down 2.15%), Godrej Properties (down 1.2%), SignatureGlobal India (down 1.1%), Sobha (down 1%), DLF (down 0.44%), Anant Raj (down 0.27%), Phoenix Mills (up 0.54%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.51%) and Brigade Enterprises (up 0.41%) edged higher. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.16% to 6.693 compared with the previous session close of 6.682. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.8800 compared with its close of 90.9100 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 2 April 2026 settlement fell 1.12% to Rs 159,333. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.02% to 97.64. The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.02% to 4.050. In the commodities market, Brent crude for April 2026 settlement gained 16 cents or 0.23% to $70.85 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Praveg added 0.72%. The company has received a letter of award (LoA) from the Directorate of Tourism, Government of Meghalaya, for the development, operation and maintenance of luxury cottages at Umiam in Meghalaya. Diamond Power Infrastructure advanced 2.89% after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 93.08 crore from KPI Green Energy for the supply of power cables.