Home / Markets / Capital Market News / British Pound Subdued On Rising UK Unemployment

British Pound Subdued On Rising UK Unemployment

Image
Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The British pound is staying subdued against the dollar on Tuesday after labor data showed number of people in work in the United Kingdom dropped by 140 thousand in the three months to April 2024, easing from a 177 thousand decline in the prior period but more than forecasts of a 100 thousand decrease. ILO Unemployment Rate rose to 4.4% in the three months to April after reporting 4.3% in the previous period, data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed. Additional details of the report showed that the number of people claiming jobless benefits rose by 50.4K in May, compared with a revised increase of 8.4K reported in April, beating the expected 10.2K increment. UKs pound was trading at $1.2735, almost flat against the dollar. However, dollar index futures standing tall above 105 mark in line with rising US treasury yields also weighed on the British currency. US inflation data and FOMC outcome this week is likely to provide further cues for the currency pair.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

UK Pound At One-Week Low Amid Dollar Strength Overseas

UK Pound Holds Near One-Month High Against Dollar; GBPINR Stays Firmly Above 105 Mark

Dollar Index Slips Below 104 Mark; Fed Minutes, US CPI Awaited

US Dollar Strengthens 1.9% On Monthly Basis In January Amid Reduced Probability Of Federal Rate Cut, Notes RBI

DXY Futures Surge Above 105 Mark As US Inflation Stays Stubbornly High; US PPI Eyed For Further Cues

Japan Nikkei extends gain on Tuesday

Singapore Exchange Market falls 0.39% on US rate concerns

Dredging Corp hits the roof after Kolkata Port awards contract worth Rs 2,016 crore

NBCC (India) receives new orders of Rs 878.17 cr

Hong Kong Market ends 1% lower

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story