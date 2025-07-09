BRNL jumps after unit receives Rs 383.85 cr settlement from NHAI

Bharat Road Network rose 4.96% to Rs 21.60 after the company announced that its subsidiary, Orissa Steel Expressway Pvt Ltd (OSEPL), received Rs 383.85 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).The amount was credited on 8 July 2025, as part of a one-time settlement under the Government of India's Vivad Se Vishwas II (Contractual Disputes) scheme.
This payment marks the final resolution of all disputes related to the concession agreement dated 6 July 2010, between NHAI and OSEPL. With this settlement, all proceedings tied to the agreement stand fully disposed of.
OSEPL and NHAI have mutually agreed that no future legal or contractual disputes will be raised regarding the matter. The agreement is perpetual and binding on both parties and their successors.
BRNL, which holds a 59.38% stake in OSEPL, stated that the funds will be directed towards priority liabilities, legal dues, and operational obligations of OSEPL. While the settlement brings significant relief, the exact financial impact on BRNL is yet to be quantified.
Bharat Road Network is engaged in the business of designing, building, operating, maintaining and carrying out all other activities pertaining to road projects.
On a consolidated basis, Bharat Road Network reported net loss of Rs 4.75 crore in Q4 March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 28.71 crore in Q4 March 2024. Net sales declined 49% YoY to Rs 47.26 crore in Q4 March 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app