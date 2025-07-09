Great Eastern Shipping Company receives ESG scrore from NSE Sustainability

Great Eastern Shipping Company announced that NSE Sustainability Ratings & Analytics (NSE Sustainability), a SEBI registered ESG Rating provider, has vide its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report assigned an overall ESG score of 58 to the Company for FY 2023-24.

The Company has not engaged NSE Sustainability for ESG Rating. NSE Sustainability has independently prepared the report based on data of the Company pertaining to FY 2023-24 available in public domain.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News