Tata Steel slides after India crude steel production drops to 5.26 million tons in Q1

Tata Steel declined 1.67% to Rs 159.25 after the company's India crude steel production fell 0.19% to 5.26 million tons in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 5.27 million tons in Q1 FY25.

The delivery volumes declined 3.85% to 4.75 million tons in Q1 FY26 as against 4.94 million tons in Q1 FY25. The decline was primarily due to maintenance related shutdowns in Jamshedpur (reline of G Blast Furnace) as well as at Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL), which impacted finished goods production and, consequently, deliveries. The company said that operations have since resumed at NINL and the reline of G Blast Furnace is progressing and is expected to be completed in July 2025.

Tata Steel Netherlands liquid steel production in Q1 FY26 was 1.7 million tons and deliveries were 1.5 million tons. Production and deliveries in Q1 FY26 rose by 0.59% and 2.04% YoY, respectively.

Tata Steel UK serving its customers via downstream processing of purchased substrate. Deliveries for the quarter stood at 0.6 million tons. Work on the EAF project is progressing with construction at Port Talbot on course to commence this month. Tata Steel has presence across the entire value chain of steel manufacturing from mining and processing iron ore and coal to producing and distributing finished products. The company offers a broad range of steel products including a portfolio of high value added downstream products such as hot rolled, cold rolled, coated steel, rebars, wire rods, tubes and wires. The company reported 112.73% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,300.81 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with Rs 611.48 crore posted in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations fell 4.7% YoY to Rs 55,706.99 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.