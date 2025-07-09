Gujarat Pipavav sees slight dip in Q1 FY26 cargo handling

Gujarat Pipavav Port announced that its handled cargo volume in container terms decreased to 164 thousand TEUs for Q1 FY26 from 165 thousand TEUs recorded in Q1 FY25, down 0.60%.

While the company's dry bulk cargo volume remained flat to 0.55 million MT, liquid cargo volume rose 20.58% YoY to 0.41 million MT in the first quarter. The cargo volume of roll-on/roll-off ships zoomed to 42,000 units in Q1 FY26 registering a growth of 10.52% on YoY basis.

During the period under review, the company handled 447 container trains (down 6.87% YoY) and the containers handled on train were 99 thousand TEUs (down 2.94% YoY).