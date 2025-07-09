Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Pipavav sees slight dip in Q1 FY26 cargo handling

Gujarat Pipavav sees slight dip in Q1 FY26 cargo handling

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Gujarat Pipavav Port announced that its handled cargo volume in container terms decreased to 164 thousand TEUs for Q1 FY26 from 165 thousand TEUs recorded in Q1 FY25, down 0.60%.

While the company's dry bulk cargo volume remained flat to 0.55 million MT, liquid cargo volume rose 20.58% YoY to 0.41 million MT in the first quarter. The cargo volume of roll-on/roll-off ships zoomed to 42,000 units in Q1 FY26 registering a growth of 10.52% on YoY basis.

During the period under review, the company handled 447 container trains (down 6.87% YoY) and the containers handled on train were 99 thousand TEUs (down 2.94% YoY).

Gujarat Pipavav Port is India's first private sector port located on the south west coast of Gujarat near Bhavnagar. The port is strategically placed to on International Maritime Trade route which connects India with US, Europe, Africa, Middle East on one side and Far East on the other side.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 70.68% to Rs 112.36 crore on 0.19% marginally rise in revenue from operations to Rs 251.77 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Gujarat Pipavav rose 0.61% to Rs 156.40 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

