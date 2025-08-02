LIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 4.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.67% to Rs 7250.16 crore

Net profit of LIC Housing Finance rose 4.41% to Rs 1363.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1306.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.67% to Rs 7250.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6796.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

