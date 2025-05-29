Brooks Laboratories standalone net profit rises 356.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.60% to Rs 23.32 crore

Net profit of Brooks Laboratories rose 356.67% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.60% to Rs 23.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 99.35% to Rs 3.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.86% to Rs 82.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 79.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

