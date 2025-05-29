Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infronics Systems standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Infronics Systems standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.65 crore

Net profit of Infronics Systems declined 50.00% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.56% to Rs 1.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 47.24% to Rs 2.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.651.30 -50 2.294.34 -47 OPM %78.4690.00 -69.8788.25 - PBDT0.591.15 -49 1.603.82 -58 PBT0.581.14 -49 1.563.53 -56 NP0.410.82 -50 1.122.52 -56

