Infronics Systems standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.65 crore

Net profit of Infronics Systems declined 50.00% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.56% to Rs 1.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 47.24% to Rs 2.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

