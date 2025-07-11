BSE launches Insurance Index to track sector performance

This index draws its constituents from the BSE 1000 Index, including only those stocks classified under the insurance industry. It uses a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting method, with a cap of 25% per stock to ensure diversified exposure and prevent concentration risks.
Launched with a base value of 1000, the index is backdated to start from 18 June 2018. It currently comprises 12 insurance companies and is set to be reconstituted semi-annually in June and December, mirroring global best practices in index maintenance.
Some of the top-weighted stocks in the index include HDFC Life Insurance (25.19%) and SBI Life Insurance (23.81%). Other notable constituents are ICICI Lombard General Insurance (13.95%), Max Financial Services (12.44%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (7.37%), and LIC (5.30%).
Performance-wise, the index has shown impressive returns. As of 30 June 2025, it has delivered a 1-year total return of 21.92%. The 3-year and 5-year annualized returns stand at 18.05% and 12.68% respectively, while the since-inception annualized return clocks in at 9.37%.
According to BSE, the index is tailor-made for passive investment strategies such as ETFs and Index Funds, and also serves as a robust benchmark for PMS, mutual funds, and actively managed portfolios with exposure to the insurance space.
