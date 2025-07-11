Japanese shares end lower

Japanese markets gave up early gains to end lower. The Nikkei average dipped 0.19 percent to 39,569.68 while the broader Topix index settled 0.39 percent higher at 2,823.24.

Fast Retailing plunged 6.9 percent after the Uniqlo brand owner said it anticipates significant impact from higher U.S. tariffs later this year.

Technology and financial stocks rose, with Advantest, Tokyo Electron and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rising 1-2 percent. Air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries surged 5.4 percent.

Embattled automaker Nissan Motor advanced 1.6 percent after raising $4.5 billion through a junk-bond sale in U.S. dollars and euros.

