Titan announces key leadership changes across jewellery and watches divisions

Titan Company announced that Arun Narayan will take over as chief executive officer (CEO) of the Jewellery Division, effective 1 January 2026.

Narayan currently leads the Tanishq India business and has played a key role in expanding the brands retail footprint, marketing strategies, and merchandising since April 2020.

Narayan, a Tata Administrative Services (TAS) officer and IIM Calcutta alumnus, brings nearly 30 years of experience across leadership roles within Titan and the Tata Group. His past roles include Regional Business Head West, Helios Business Head, and National Sales & Retail Head for Titan Watches.

The reshuffle comes in light of the earlier announcement that Ajoy Chawla, the current CEO of the Jewellery Division, will succeed C.K. Venkataraman as managing director from January 2026.

In another key development, Kuruvilla Markose has been appointed as CEO of the Watches Division, effective 13 August, 2025. Markose, who currently heads Titans International Business Division, joined the company as Chief Digital Officer in 2015 and has since been instrumental in driving global expansion across watches, jewellery, and eyewear. A TAS Member since 1995, Markose holds degrees in agriculture and an MBA from IIFT, New Delhi. He has over three decades of diverse experience across FMCG, telecom, BPO, consulting, digital, and retail sectors. These transitions come following the resignation of Suparna Mitra, CEO of the Watches Division, who is set to step down by 12 August 2025.