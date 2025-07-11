Chinese markets end on a flat note

Trump also said he would make an announcement regarding Russia, raising the prospect of more sanctions on the major oil producer.
The dollar, gold and oil all rose in Asian trade as Trump threatened to revive his trade war.
China's Shanghai Composite index gave up early gains to end on a flat note at 3,510.18.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.46 percent to 24,139.57, with EV and tech stocks surging on Beijing's stimulus pledge ahead of a highly anticipated Politburo meeting.
